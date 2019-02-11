travel

Fall in love with the world's most romantic places

By CNN Staff

Published February 11, 2019

Maldives

An idyllic honeymoon spot, the Maldives are made up of more than 1,000 islands clustered into 26 atolls.

Tuscany, Italy

Castello di Ama is in Italy's Chianti wine-growing area, meaning that the on-property vineyards yield wines that rank among the world's best

Kimberley, Australia

The Outback's remote Kimberley region is a stunning spot for a quiet retreat.

Molokai, Hawaii

To really get away from it all, sleepy Molokai offers the best of Hawaii's scenery and quiet guesthouses.

Charleston, South Carolina

This American city dishes up Southern hospitality at the acclaimed restaurants lining its historic streets.

Johns Island, South Carolina

On nearby Johns Island, the Angel Oak Tree draws visitors to marvel at its massive reach.

Botswana

Game watching here is growing in popularity, and Jack's Camp is one stylish accommodation.

Paris

One of the world's most romantic and photogenic cities, Paris has long been a destination for lovers.

Istanbul

Straddling Europe and Asia, Istanbul blends cultures for a fascinating retreat for two.

Hoi An, Vietnam

Multicolored lanterns bathe the Vietnamese city in alluring low light.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

White sand and turquoise water provide a soothing seascape for visiting couples.

Venice, Italy

The tableau created by gondoliers and St. Mark's Basilica is the stuff that inspires romantic travel daydreams.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tango. The dance alone is enough to set the scene for a romantic getaway.

Kyoto, Japan

Cherry blossoms add a delicate floral canopy over quiet evenings.

