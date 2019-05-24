Best things to do on New York City's Roosevelt Island

travel
Published May 24, 2019
Nestled between the Long Island City, Queens, waterfront and the east side of Manhattan, Roosevelt Island is one of New York City's hidden gems.
The mostly residential neighborhood also boasts gorgeous parks that offer an idyllic afternoon break from the bustling streets of Manhattan.
The Tramway departs from East 59th Street and 2nd Avenue. You can ride using a Metrocard swipe, or the Ferry stops on Roosevelt Island on its way to and from Queens and Manhattan for a one-way ticket.
A park and memorial built in honor of President Franklin Roosevelt, is located at the southern tip of Roosevelt Island. The park offers gorgeous views of the East Side of Manhattan, making it the perfect Instagram spot.
At the northernmost tip of the island, built in 1872 by inmates living in the penitentiary that was on the island, today it's a relaxing, intimate spot.
If eating outside isn't your thing, the locally-owned Nisi is a great place to hang out. Eating there is a great way to get a feel for the community.
Before you depart on your Roosevelt Island day trip, check to see whether there are seasonal events taking place. The community loves hosting events, from outdoor movie screenings to chamber music performances.
