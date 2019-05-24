travel

Best things to do on New York City's Roosevelt Island

By Noelle Ike

Published May 24, 2019

Nestled between the Long Island City, Queens, waterfront and the east side of Manhattan, Roosevelt Island is one of New York City's hidden gems.

The mostly residential neighborhood also boasts gorgeous parks that offer an idyllic afternoon break from the bustling streets of Manhattan.

Get there by The Roosevelt Island Tramway or NYC Ferry

The Tramway departs from East 59th Street and 2nd Avenue. You can ride using a Metrocard swipe, or the Ferry stops on Roosevelt Island on its way to and from Queens and Manhattan for a one-way ticket.

Visit the Four Freedoms Park

A park and memorial built in honor of President Franklin Roosevelt, is located at the southern tip of Roosevelt Island. The park offers gorgeous views of the East Side of Manhattan, making it the perfect Instagram spot.

Visit Blackwell Island Light

At the northernmost tip of the island, built in 1872 by inmates living in the penitentiary that was on the island, today it's a relaxing, intimate spot.

Places to visit

If eating outside isn't your thing, the locally-owned Nisi is a great place to hang out. Eating there is a great way to get a feel for the community.

Before you depart on your Roosevelt Island day trip, check to see whether there are seasonal events taking place. The community loves hosting events, from outdoor movie screenings to chamber music performances.

