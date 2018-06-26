Best places to watch fireworks on July 4th

travel
Published June 26, 2018
The nation's capital goes all out when celebrating Independence Day.
Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress
The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is a July Fourth heavy-hitter. The crowning glory is the 20-minute-long fireworks spectacle accompanied by the Boston Pops Orchestra.
Kyle Klein
Stake out a spot for the bucket-list Magic Kingdom show on July 3 and 4, complete with star-spangled light projections.
Kyle Jenkins/Instagram
This Texan town of about 16,000 takes its fireworks seriously.
Courtesy Town of Addison
Where better to celebrate America's independence than its birthplace? Expect a week-long celebration kicking off with a mega parade.
Photo by G. Widman for Visit Philadelphia
The 25-minute Lights on the Lake in South Lake Tahoe is the real show-stopper. Join a cruise for the best unencumbered views.
Steve Dunleavy
San Diego's Big Bay Boom is heralded as the largest fireworks show on the West Coast. Four barges ensure that you'll get stellar views.
Courtesy USS Midway Museum
Watch 35,000 pounds of fireworks explode after listening to an evening of known country artists.
Courtesy of the Donn Jones