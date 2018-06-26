travel

Best places to watch fireworks on July 4th

By Meredith Rosenberg

Published June 26, 2018

Washington, DC

The nation's capital goes all out when celebrating Independence Day.

Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress

Boston

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is a July Fourth heavy-hitter. The crowning glory is the 20-minute-long fireworks spectacle accompanied by the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Kyle Klein

Disney World

Stake out a spot for the bucket-list Magic Kingdom show on July 3 and 4, complete with star-spangled light projections.

Kyle Jenkins/Instagram

Addison, Texas

This Texan town of about 16,000 takes its fireworks seriously.

Courtesy Town of Addison

Philadelphia

Where better to celebrate America's independence than its birthplace? Expect a week-long celebration kicking off with a mega parade.

Photo by G. Widman for Visit Philadelphia

Lake Tahoe

The 25-minute Lights on the Lake in South Lake Tahoe is the real show-stopper. Join a cruise for the best unencumbered views.

Steve Dunleavy

San Diego

San Diego's Big Bay Boom is heralded as the largest fireworks show on the West Coast. Four barges ensure that you'll get stellar views.

Courtesy USS Midway Museum

Nashville

Watch 35,000 pounds of fireworks explode after listening to an evening of known country artists.

Courtesy of the Donn Jones