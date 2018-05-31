Extreme bachelor parties become battles for survival

travel
On a hot April day on the coast of one of Thailand's main islands, 15 young men hopped into long wooden boats piloted by local fishermen.
Their destination? A deserted island.
Each man could bring three items for survival, though they could not include sleeping bags, modern fire-making tools, phones,or food save a strict allotment of 200 grams of rice per person per day.
This is not a description of a new TV show concept or sociological experiment. It's a bachelor party organized by an adventurous group of friends and a groom.
Bachelor parties with a survivalist bent have become increasingly popular. They double as an education in self-reliance.
Here's how the world of bachelor parties got extreme.
Campfire bonding magic
Not "Lord of the Flies," but a bachelor weekend.
Collective suffering
Creating fire. Way more satisfying than watching a striptease.
Sneaky beer run
While it's great to rough it, it's also fun to discover a resort not too far from where your group is camping.
It’s a one-of-a-kind experience, people who’ve attended similar events say. In other words, exactly what you'd want a bachelor party to be.
