An insider's guide to San Francisco

Published August 30, 2019
Soraya Matos
San Francisco evokes images of the Golden Gate Bridge, but it's also a crossroads of commerce and counterculture.
Here are insider tips to how you can experience the City by the Bay's hotels and restaurants.
The Fairmont
In a city that's changing at the speed of light, there's comfort in grand dame hotels such as this one. The Fairmont is classic luxury, and most rooms come with a view of the city.
The Proper Hotel
The flatiron building in which the Proper is housed is over a century old. Charmaine's, the hotel's enormous rooftop bar, is a great place to watch the sunset.
National Park Hotels
Inn at the Presidio and Lodge at the Presidio are the extraordinary historic lodgings at San Francisco's National Park.
Che Fico
This restaurant has the perfect atmosphere to capture your meals and party for Instagram. The duck liver and margherita pie are highlights.
Bar Crenn
Topped with caviar, the egg and bone marrow custard is rich perfection. It's a show-stopper. Just don't call it bar food.
West Coast Wine and Cheese
The wine list may be serious, but this wine bar is light and easy. The cheese and charcuterie selections are especially delightful.
Mr. Holmes Bakeshop
It's known for the cruffin (the delicious union of a croissant and a muffin), but in fact, all the baked goods here are spot on. Be sure to arrive early to get your first pick.
