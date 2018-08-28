9 hotels to sleep in before you die

travel
Courtesy ReefSleep/Journey Beyond
From hotels built out of ice to overwater tipis to underwater suites, these 9 astonishing places guarantee a night to remember.
Line Lamarre/Pourki
Courtesy Ron Bozman/RKR Media
It's pure romance and glamping at the hilltop vineyard. You'd sleep in one of seven elevated and furnished wine-barrel rooms.
Courtesy Ron Bozman/RKR Media
Local wines and baskets with local wine, cheese and chocolate will be delivered to your door. In the morning, you'll wake up to fruit spreads and coffee.
Courtesy Ron Bozman/RKR Media
Line Lamarre/Pourki
Colorful overwater tipis at Pourki Estate float on Quebec province's Richelieu River. Expect raft floors and a removable Plexiglas panel for guests to fishing.
Line Lamarre/Pourki
There's also a more stable, riverview VIP Tipi on shore with its own kitchenette.
Line Lamarre/Pourki
Courtesy Best Western
Accommodation is built between the screens of the Best Western Movie Manor vintage drive-in theater. At night, you can watch one nightly movie from your room or head to the other screen's parking lot to catch another flick.
Courtesy Best Western
Shutterstock
Tranquil and remote, the nearest road from the Saugerties Lighthouse is a half-mile walk, and the small dock only accepts private boats with reservations.
Shutterstock
The SnowHotel's ice-block platform beds are romantically draped with sheep skin. Expect sophisticated ice sculptures and try the Finnish sauna.
Courtesy Kemi Tourism
Courtesy ReefSleep/Journey Beyond
At Reefsleep, swags, canvas pods with mattress and viewing windows, are set up nightly on the deck of this pontoon hotel floating 31 miles off Hamilton Island.
Courtesy ReefSleep/Journey Beyond
Frederic Brown/AFP/Getty Images
The suite you want on The Queen Mary is the one featuring a chest packed with ghost-hunting equipment, a Ouija board, tarot cards and a crystal ball.
Frederic Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Courtesy The Shire of Montana
Enchanted Lodging features a fantasy bunker surrounded by hobbits, trolls, sprites and elves. It's a childlike, adult enclave, 1,000-square-foot thatch and mud cottage carved into a forested hillside.
Courtesy The Shire of Montana
Courtesy Atlantis/The Palm
A private elevator, dedicated butler and hand soap with gold flakes are among the amenities in the Poseidon and Neptune Suites hidden below the sea at Atlantis, The Palm.
Courtesy Atlantis/The Palm