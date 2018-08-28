travel

9 hotels to sleep in before you die

By Kyle McCarthy

Published August 28, 2018

Courtesy ReefSleep/Journey Beyond

From hotels built out of ice to overwater tipis to underwater suites, these 9 astonishing places guarantee a night to remember.

Line Lamarre/Pourki

In Sasbachwalden, Germany

Courtesy Ron Bozman/RKR Media

Wine barrels in the Black Forest

It's pure romance and glamping at the hilltop vineyard. You'd sleep in one of seven elevated and furnished wine-barrel rooms.

Courtesy Ron Bozman/RKR Media

What else?

Local wines and baskets with local wine, cheese and chocolate will be delivered to your door. In the morning, you'll wake up to fruit spreads and coffee.

Courtesy Ron Bozman/RKR Media

In Sabrevois, Quebec, Canada

Line Lamarre/Pourki

Living off the land

Colorful overwater tipis at Pourki Estate float on Quebec province's Richelieu River. Expect raft floors and a removable Plexiglas panel for guests to fishing.

Line Lamarre/Pourki

What else?

There's also a more stable, riverview VIP Tipi on shore with its own kitchenette.

Line Lamarre/Pourki

In Monte Vista, Colorado

Courtesy Best Western

At home at the movies

Accommodation is built between the screens of the Best Western Movie Manor vintage drive-in theater. At night, you can watch one nightly movie from your room or head to the other screen's parking lot to catch another flick.

Courtesy Best Western

Saugerties, New York

Be the night light

Shutterstock

Tranquil and remote, the nearest road from the Saugerties Lighthouse is a half-mile walk, and the small dock only accepts private boats with reservations.

Shutterstock

In Kemi, Finland

Chill at an ice hotel

The SnowHotel's ice-block platform beds are romantically draped with sheep skin. Expect sophisticated ice sculptures and try the Finnish sauna.

Courtesy Kemi Tourism

In Queensland, Australia

Courtesy ReefSleep/Journey Beyond

Sleep on the Great Barrier Reef

At Reefsleep, swags, canvas pods with mattress and viewing windows, are set up nightly on the deck of this pontoon hotel floating 31 miles off Hamilton Island.

Courtesy ReefSleep/Journey Beyond

Long Beach, California

Frederic Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Sleepless nights not at sea

The suite you want on The Queen Mary is the one featuring a chest packed with ghost-hunting equipment, a Ouija board, tarot cards and a crystal ball.

Frederic Brown/AFP/Getty Images

In Trout Creek, Montana

Courtesy The Shire of Montana

A magical grotto

Enchanted Lodging features a fantasy bunker surrounded by hobbits, trolls, sprites and elves. It's a childlike, adult enclave, 1,000-square-foot thatch and mud cottage carved into a forested hillside.

Courtesy The Shire of Montana

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Courtesy Atlantis/The Palm

Under the sea

A private elevator, dedicated butler and hand soap with gold flakes are among the amenities in the Poseidon and Neptune Suites hidden below the sea at Atlantis, The Palm.

Courtesy Atlantis/The Palm