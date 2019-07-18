9 hidden treasures of the Emerald Isle

travel
Published July 18, 2019
Megan Marples for CNN
These church ruins are located on the north end of Inishmore, one of the Aran Islands off Ireland’s west coast. They date to the 8th century and include a graveyard that surrounds most of the structure.
Dea/G. Wright/Getty Images
Visitors can watch trained glassblowers sculpt molten crystal into elaborate works of art. Waterford crystal is used to make a variety of pieces, most notably the panels on the New Year’s Eve ball in New York City.
Peter Muhly/AFP/Getty
Killarney National Park sits along the northeastern border of the Ring of Kerry and boasts mountainous views. It’s Ireland’s first national park and is riddled with ancient castles and ruins.
Dave Walsh/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Step back in time to when the Tudors were at the height of their power at Dalkey Castle. Actors welcome visitors in and teach them about how people lived there long ago.
Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty Images
Climb 132 steps to the top of St. Anne’s Church in Cork City Centre. Visitors can take turns ringing the famous Shandon Bells or take in the magnificent 360 degree views.
Shutterstock
This medieval settlement is tucked away in the towering Wicklow Mountains, about an hour south of Dublin. The landscape gives way to an expansive lake and is home to a collection of ruins.
Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Escape the crowded Cliffs of Moher and take a trip up north to County Donegal. Sliabh Liag Cliffs are almost 2,000 feet high, which is nearly three times as tall as the Cliffs of Moher.
Dea/V. Giannella/Getty Images
Just a short drive from Limerick, Bunratty Castle is a 15th-century tower house overflowing with history. A recreated 19th-century village sits just outside the castle’s walls and reflects the building styles of the era.
Dea/W. Buss/Getty Images
Escape the hustle and bustle of Dublin for the quiet serenity of farm living, all without leaving the city. Airfield Estate is home to dozens of farm animals, a heritage house, a farm-to-fork restaurant and more.
