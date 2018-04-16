9 alternative jet lag strategies

Travel
By Kate Springer
Updated April 16, 2018
As flights keep getting longer, jet lag doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The best way to combat it is to anticipate the changes and adjust your body clock in advance. But if that doesn’t work, here are nine alternatives that might be worth a try:
The body’s circadian rhythm is directly related to the regulation of melatonin. Levels rise with the onset of darkness and fall with light exposure.
While melatonin pills are widely available over the counter at most drug stores, it’s advised to talk with your doctor to decide if this strategy is right for you.
Diet is equally as important to regulating the body — and fasting could help travelers hit the ground running.
Your seat. Some might say it wouldn’t be too painful to pass on airplane food. But if you’re concerned about how fasting could affect you, please consult your doctor.
It’s pretty much what it sounds like — referring to a practice of reconnecting with the ground, whether it be walking barefoot or simply relaxing in nature.
Nothing fancy here. All you have to do is take off your shoes and walk through the grass after you arrive at your destination.
It’s a water-based therapy inspired by Japanese shiatsu massage. The sensation of zero gravity enables you to relax every single muscle.
In Hong Kong, one of the world’s most stressed-out cities, newly opened Balinese wellness retreat Fivelements Hong Kong offers this treatment.
This therapy, also known as isolation tanks or flotation therapy, could help you recalibrate your internal clock.
In Chicago, travelers will find a couple of Float Sixty club locations across the city. Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai provides a salt-water flotation tank in the hotel’s Talise Spa.
An ancient tradition in Japan, onsens (hot springs) have been used since ancient times for their therapeutic and skin-enhancing properties.
Marriott just opened five new resorts in Japan — including Izu Marriott Hotel Shuzenji, south of Tokyo, and Lake Biwa Marriott Hotel, outside of Kyoto.
Once reserved only for hospitals and medical centers, IV injections could also be a jet lag solution. They boost hydration, immunity, and energy.
Bali’s EDEN Life Centres features an IV infusion lounge where guests can soak up a cocktail of A, B, C, D, and E vitamins in the comfort of an Eames recliner.
A subtle and soothing alternative therapy, sound healing is like an aural massage for your body on a cellular level.
If you’re passing through Hong Kong, you can stop into Manhattan’s Woom Center. In Croatia, try out Villa Dubrovnik’s The Diamond Cocoon, where guests lie in a dark, enclosed chamber atop a bed of bubbling warm water as a journey of light and sounds.
Similar to earthing, forest bathing is an ancient meditation tradition that emerged in the 1980s in Japan, where it’s known as Shinrin-yoku forest therapy.
You don’t need to be in Japan to try Shinrin-yoku, but should you find yourself in Tokyo take a little outdoor jaunt through Yoyogi Park, located near the Park Hyatt Tokyo.