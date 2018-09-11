5 places to visit in the Asia-Pacific region

travel
First time Asia-Pacific visitors usually head for major destinations such as Shanghai, Tokyo or Hong Kong. They have international flights and easy infrastructure, which makes them a snap to visit
But with shoulder-season prices and better weather, fall is the a good season to explore more deeply.
Here, we've rounded up some inspiration for less predictable, but equally worthy, destinations across Asia and Australia for the fall of 2018:
Chengdu is more connected than ever with direct flights to destinations such as San Francisco, Sydney, Tel Aviv and London.
The capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu has long been synonymous with its fiery food and adorable pandas.
While cities like Tokyo and Kyoto draw the lion's share of visitors, the smaller city of Fukuoka -- on southern Kyushu island -- makes for a worthy alternative.
It's beloved for its edo-era samurai castles, Hakata ramen and riverside yatai (food stalls). Fukuoka also is a good starting point for an eco-adventure.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
An hour by plane from Seoul, Jeju, the "Hawaii of South Korea," is beautiful in autumn, when leafy mountains turn brilliant shades of rust and gold.
It's all about nature on this volcanic island. Travelers can look out for trekking trails, freshly caught seafood, waterfalls and the longest lava tube in the world -- a UNESCO Geopark.
Phu Qoc offers a 30-day visa exemption policy for all foreign passports. The former French colonial prison island's clear waters have caught the attention of international brands such as JW Marriott.
There's plenty to do, including snorkeling around Ong Lang Beach, the national park and Suoi Tranh Waterfall.
Over the past three years, the capital of Western Australia has seen an influx of new hotels.
The city has also poured new life into its center -- evidenced by artsy murals, street art, and new restaurants. Don't miss the renewed 19th-century architecture.
