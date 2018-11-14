5 marvelous places to visit in November

travel
Published November 14, 2018
If you can get away in November, either before or during the holiday, you'll find plenty of deals, discounted flight and hotel rates to enjoy.
November is the beginning of high season in the hottest big city in the US. Visit the Desert Botanical Garden to see the variety of desert plant life.
If you're a Frank Lloyd Wright follower or just like a good home tour, be sure to check out his winter home Taliesin West.
November in Rome marks the beginning of the off season. The days (and lines) are shorter, a bit chillier and possibly wet.
Stop by the Ara Pacis Museum, which is built around a sacrificial altar commissioned by Emperor Augustus dating to 9 B.C.
Australia's late spring is typically a shoulder season and a perfect time to visit.
Get out on the Great Ocean Road. It spans 249 miles from Torquay to Allansford and includes such iconic sites as Twelve Apostles and Port Fairy.
Winter has just arrived in Denver come November, which means that ski resorts are starting to open.
Not much of a skier or snowboarder? This beer town has plenty of breweries to sample.
Beijing has not been left out of Asia's creative architectural boom. The CCTV Headquarters Building is certainly one of the most unusual and striking ones.
Expect cool, clear days at Badaling Great Wall in November (and pack a warm jacket). About 45 miles north of Beijing, it is fairly easy to reach by bus or train from the city.
