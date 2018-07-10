travel

2018's best destinations in Asia

... according to Lonely Planet

By Karla Cripps

Published July 10, 2018

Lonely Planet's annual Best in Asia list, now in its third year, features the travel guidebook publisher's top 10 recommended destinations to visit in the year ahead. Click through to see the places you'll want to go.

10. Komodo National Park, Indonesia

New flight connections have made Indonesia's Komodo National Park more accessible than ever. It's where you'll find the Komodo Dragon, the largest lizard in the world.

ROMEO GACAD/AFP/Getty Images

9. Sichuan Province, China

Historic Buddhist sites, fiery food and adorable pandas are just a few of the reasons Lonely Planet added China's Sichuan province to its 2018 Best in Asia list.

Akedesign/Shutterstock

8. Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka

This surf town on Sri Lanka's east coast has managed to retain its cool

Shanti Hesse/Shutterstock

7. Lumbini, Nepal

Lumbini is on the ascendancy. A new international airport is under construction offering a safer route into Nepal.

AlexFox/iStockphoto/Getty Images

6. Chiang Mai, Thailand

A young, creative population has taken up residency in Chiang Mai, bringing an exciting buzz

Kseniia Ivanova/EyeEm/Getty Images

5. Nagasaki, Japan

Though Nagasaki is synonymous with the atomic bombing of August 1945, its identity transcends one violent act

SeanPavonePhoto/iStockphoto/Getty Images

4. Western Ghats, India

An atmospheric mirror to Shimla and Darjeeling, with added jungle appeal

Nate Hovee/Shutterstock

3. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

A supercity that somehow keeps getting cooler

Dung Pham/500px

2. Uzbekistan

The nation is cited for its mosaic-clad mosques and Silk Road lore. Historic treasures are now more accessible than ever.

Andrii Lutsyk/Shutterstock

1. Busan, South Korea

Often referred to as South Korea's "second city," coastal Busan has taken a giant step out of Seoul's shadow -- and this year, it's the No. 1 destination.

JS`s favorite things/Getty Images