2018's best destinations in Asia

Published July 10, 2018
Lonely Planet's annual Best in Asia list, now in its third year, features the travel guidebook publisher's top 10 recommended destinations to visit in the year ahead. Click through to see the places you'll want to go.
New flight connections have made Indonesia's Komodo National Park more accessible than ever. It's where you'll find the Komodo Dragon, the largest lizard in the world.
Historic Buddhist sites, fiery food and adorable pandas are just a few of the reasons Lonely Planet added China's Sichuan province to its 2018 Best in Asia list.
This surf town on Sri Lanka's east coast has managed to retain its cool
Lumbini is on the ascendancy. A new international airport is under construction offering a safer route into Nepal.
A young, creative population has taken up residency in Chiang Mai, bringing an exciting buzz
Though Nagasaki is synonymous with the atomic bombing of August 1945, its identity transcends one violent act
An atmospheric mirror to Shimla and Darjeeling, with added jungle appeal
A supercity that somehow keeps getting cooler
The nation is cited for its mosaic-clad mosques and Silk Road lore. Historic treasures are now more accessible than ever.
Often referred to as South Korea's "second city," coastal Busan has taken a giant step out of Seoul's shadow -- and this year, it's the No. 1 destination.
