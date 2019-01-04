19 trips to add to your bucket list for 2019

travel
Published January 4, 2019
Whether you want to rest, explore or learn -- or all three -- we have the right spot for you. Some of these places are bouncing back after natural disasters, so you can do some good while on your travels.
Here are our picks in alphabetical order.
After the deadly 2011 earthquake, colorful street art about hope and resilience -- like the "cardboard cathedral” -- appeared all over the city. You also won't want to miss the Christchurch Art Gallery.
The land of the Pharaohs has been welcoming tourists for so long. So what's different in 2019? Mummies, tombs and fresh pyramid mysteries have all been unearthed over the past year.
Fascinating history. Incredible eats. Natural beauty. If this Japanese seaside city isn't already on your radar, it's time to recalibrate your Japan travel plans.
In 2019, the country marks 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in North America. Cape Coast Castle is where many were held before being transported to America and the Caribbean.
One of the world's most magnificent natural wonders, Grand Canyon National Park is marking its centennial anniversary in 2019. If you're feeling adventurous, take two days to hike to the canyon bottom.
Following the volcanic eruption of Kilauea, Hawaii Island is back, warmly welcoming visitors to its slice of paradise.
Get up close to the Callanish Standing Stones, which are believed to have been erected about 5,000 years ago.
Jaffa's narrow streets are packed with jewelers, sculptors, antique dealers, candlemakers and painters. Don't miss a visit to the first whisky distillery in all of Israel. And yes, it's kosher.
There's sun, sea, sand, good food, houseboats, culture and wildlife. And despite of the severe floods during the summer, many of Kerala's top tourist destinations escaped unscathed.
The world's sixth smallest country, which will celebrate its 300th anniversary in 2019, has plenty to explore: castles, museums and spectacular hiking and biking trails.
The 5,000 kilometer Dakar Rally, which starts and finishes in Lima, is just one of the highlights of 2019 in this food-and-sport focused city.
The Big Apple is always a city worth visiting. Plus, it will host the world's biggest LGBTQ celebration in June and simultaneously honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and Normandy boasts more than 20 cemeteries honoring war dead from Allied and Axis countries.
This Mexican city, with its colorful colonial buildings and open-air marketplaces, is a sight to behold.
With its golden dunes, epic mountain ranges and waters teeming with dolphins and turtles, Oman has it all. Visit from October to April to avoid the summer heat.
Wander the streets of Bulgaria's second largest city, from its Roman amphitheater to its colorful buildings.
Hit hard by a hurricane in 2017, this elegant island has almost completely recovered. Most of the hotels and villas are back open and ready for its world-famous regulars.
The Kennedy Space Center will be one of many space-focused sites marking the 50th anniversary of humans walking on the moon.
Weimar may be a small town, but it's also a cultural heavyweight. Don't forget to add a visit to the Baroque Belvedere castle to your itinerary.
