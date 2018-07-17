16 of the world's most relaxing places

travel
Refresh and recharge.
Published July 17, 2018
The relentless pace of modern life means we all need a breather now and then. From city parks to airplane apartments and temples, here are our picks of 16 of the most relaxing spots in the world.
Chinnapong/Shutterstock
A destination that has been designated an 'Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.’
Joe Minihane for CNN
A paradise yoga spot that holds studios which overlook the town's idyllic countryside.
Courtesy The Yoga Barn
A village that sits on the banks of a series of waterfalls, with handy rest stops perfect for resting in the shade and taking in vast mountain views.
Shutterstock
A slow stroll here will leave even the most tightly wound visitor feeling calmer and more centered.
Courtesy JNTO
Expect views of Mount Kenya in peak, post-safari relaxation. You'll have a chance to spot giraffes and elephants roaming free.
Saruni Samburu Safari Camp
It is larger than New York's Central Park and home to some of Vancouver's most famous landmarks: Second Beach, Siwash Rock, Prospect Point and the Stanley Park seawall.
Courtesy Nelson Mouellic/Tourism Vancouver
April is the best time to visit, when it is not searing hot and tourists are taking in the best wineries.
Shutterstock
A lobster roll and a beer paired with the wide open view of the lighthouse at 'The Lobster Shack' is that quintessential New England vibe guaranteed to make anyone feel blissed out.
Shutterstock
An adults-only luxury resort is home to a cluster of private luxury villas with views across lush rainforest to the smoldering peak of Arenal. Each villa feels like a private bubble.
Courtesy Nayara Springs
Provence is both calming and beautiful, making it a great destination to escape the chaos of everyday life without traveling too far from civilization.
Shutterstock
A family-run retreat that features a series of log cabins with their own saunas, where guests can relax before heading out after dark to nearby Lake Inari to catch the Aurora Borealis.
Joe Minihane for CNN
A Cambodian town that is blessed with numerous spas, where massages and treatments can be had at a snip compared with big-name hotels.
Shutterstock
When the sun is out on the riverside, it's hard to find anywhere more serene in the Southeast Asian country than this UNESCO-protected ancient town in Vietnam's central coast.
Shutterstock
The Alpine resort takes on a more laid-back feel in the summer time, and the paths leading up to the Matterhorn offer a boost for those seeking the freshest air, passing through picture postcard meadows.
Shutterstock
This secluded beach is relaxed, offering plenty of swimming and surfing opportunities and perfect white sand at every corner.
Courtesy Tourism Australia