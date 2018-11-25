15 hotels that go all-out for Christmas

travel
Published November 25, 2018
Joel I Castaneda/Courtesy The Breakers
These 15 properties go to great lengths to offer something special for the holidays -- from twinkling lights to gourmet menus.
Joel I Castaneda/Courtesy The Breakers
The charming inn is hosting a three-night Christmas house party from Dec. 24 to 27 with a five-course, black-tie gala dinner with dancing on Boxing Day.
Courtesy The Lygon Arms
Experience a luxurious California Christmas against a stunning Pacific Ocean backdrop. A 35-foot tree decked out on the Pacific Lawn sets the tone.
Rachel Weill
There are few holiday destinations more charming than Austria. Home of the famous torte, the hotel will serve special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus.
Courtesy Hotel Sacher
This resort has a full lineup of activities in December, including Ugly Sweater Weekend, a gingerbread competition and more.
Jim Smith Photography
Gala dinners with dancing will be hosted on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It's exactly what you'd expect from the elegant property.
Courtesy The Ritz London
Guests can experience northern Thailand's famed culture and cuisine -- but with plenty of Christmas trimmings.
Courtesy Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai
Santa's headquarters, an ice-skating rink, holiday characters and over 4.5 million lights: It's safe to say that the resort doesn't believe in overdoing it.
Courtesy Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Rustic luxury is offered year-round at this property. Add twinkling lights, homespun holiday decor and a blanket of snow for the coziest of Christmases.
Courtesy Triple Creek Ranch
Horse-drawn carriages and carol singing await guests, plus marvel at the designer Christmas tree and decorations.
Claridge's
Experience a royal Christmas with dazzling decorations and an elegant Christmas Eve dinner.
From Four Seasons Paris
Elf tuck-ins, ornament-decorating and gingerbread-house construction are among the many holiday activities from Dec. 21 to 26.
From The Cloister at Sea Island
The property's elegant lobby Christmas tree is decked out with the entire line of White House Christmas ornaments. Plus, free holiday performances are held in December.
Scott McLeod
Tea time and Christmastime coincide at the hotel's elegant Palm Court, where three holiday tea menus are served in November and December.
Courtesy The Plaza New York
This oceanfront resort carries its lavish traditions right through the holiday season. Holiday tea is available on select days in late December.
Courtesy The Breakers
The hotel's elegant lobby will light up for the holidays with 44 birch trees and glittering Christmas trees decked out for the season.
Courtesy The Roosevelt New Orleans