12 beautiful reasons to visit Italy

Published May 23, 2019
Capofaro Malvasia & Resort
It's the land of "La Dolce Vita," and there are few places as sweet as Italy.
With its diverse landscape and artistic treasures, here are some of the most amazing places to visit.
Corte della Maesta
1. Colosseum, Rome
The awe-inspiring amphitheater, an enduring symbol of the Roman empire, echoes with ghosts of gladiators past.
CNN
2. Florence
The capital of Tuscany is considered the birthplace of the Renaissance. Don't miss one of the highlights: the Duomo cathedral.
Pixabay
3. Positano, Amalfi coastline
The Amalfi Coast is a sparkling jewel of Mediterranean beauty.
Pixabay
4. Trevi fountain, Rome
Legend has it that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the fountain, it will ensure your return to Rome.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
5. Tuscany
This region in central Italy evokes a myriad of images of rolling hills, sleepy villages and dreamy vistas.
Pixabay
6. Venice
A treasure trove for gondola fans, Venice is one of the world's most picturesque towns.
CNN
7. Panarea, Aeolian Islands
Tiny Panarea is the jet-set favorite of the Aeolian Islands. Car-free whitewashed streets attract day-trippers, while yachts bob in the tiny harbor.
Andrea Babcanova/Hycesia
8. The Faraglioni of Capri, Napoli
The island conjures images of the perfect Mediterranean idyll, of plunging sea views and picturesque piazzas.
ENIT
9. Cascata delle Marmore, Terni
The Cascata delle Marmore is a man-made waterfall created by the Romans.
ENIT
10. The Dolomites
The dramatic mountain range is popular for snow sports in the winter and climbing and hiking in the summer.
Pixabay
11. Grotta Gigante, Trieste
First explored in 1840 and first opened to the public in 1908, the huge cave is thick with stalactites and stalagmites.
www.grottagigante.it
12. Greek Theater of Taormina, Sicily
Taormina is a tourist hotspot, famed for its mountainside setting, breathtaking sea views, Greek and Roman history, plus top-notch beaches.
Pixabay
