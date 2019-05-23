travel

12 beautiful reasons to visit Italy

By CNN Staff

Published May 23, 2019

Capofaro Malvasia & Resort

It's the land of "La Dolce Vita," and there are few places as sweet as Italy.

With its diverse landscape and artistic treasures, here are some of the most amazing places to visit.

Corte della Maesta

1. Colosseum, Rome

The awe-inspiring amphitheater, an enduring symbol of the Roman empire, echoes with ghosts of gladiators past.

CNN

2. Florence

The capital of Tuscany is considered the birthplace of the Renaissance. Don't miss one of the highlights: the Duomo cathedral.

Pixabay

3. Positano, Amalfi coastline

The Amalfi Coast is a sparkling jewel of Mediterranean beauty.

Pixabay

4. Trevi fountain, Rome

Legend has it that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the fountain, it will ensure your return to Rome.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

5. Tuscany

This region in central Italy evokes a myriad of images of rolling hills, sleepy villages and dreamy vistas.

Pixabay

6. Venice

A treasure trove for gondola fans, Venice is one of the world's most picturesque towns.

CNN

7. Panarea, Aeolian Islands

Tiny Panarea is the jet-set favorite of the Aeolian Islands. Car-free whitewashed streets attract day-trippers, while yachts bob in the tiny harbor.

Andrea Babcanova/Hycesia

8. The Faraglioni of Capri, Napoli

The island conjures images of the perfect Mediterranean idyll, of plunging sea views and picturesque piazzas.

ENIT

9. Cascata delle Marmore, Terni

The Cascata delle Marmore is a man-made waterfall created by the Romans.

ENIT

10. The Dolomites

The dramatic mountain range is popular for snow sports in the winter and climbing and hiking in the summer.

Pixabay

11. Grotta Gigante, Trieste

First explored in 1840 and first opened to the public in 1908, the huge cave is thick with stalactites and stalagmites.

www.grottagigante.it

12. Greek Theater of Taormina, Sicily

Taormina is a tourist hotspot, famed for its mountainside setting, breathtaking sea views, Greek and Roman history, plus top-notch beaches.

Pixabay

See more at CNN.com/travel.

Sergio Pece