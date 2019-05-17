11 of the best hotels in the middle of nowhere

travel
Published May 17, 2019
Designed to disappear into the spectacular surroundings, the adobe Tierra Atacama seems right at home in the middle of the world's driest non-polar desert.
Scuba-diving couple Rory and Melita Hunter stumbled upon Song Saa in 2006. Since then, they've turned it into Cambodia's first marine reserve with 24 eco-friendly wooden villas.
Built on a rocky outcrop in Newfoundland, the inn feels as if it's floating above the water thanks to floor-to-ceiling views.
Fogo Island Inn
With sweeping views of the Himalayas, this remote refuge in the heart of Bhutan overlooks the Mo Chhu River.
Sleep under the stars at Longitude 131°, a remote wilderness lodge in the middle of Australia's World Heritage Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.
This luxury "camp" is built on a cliffside overlooking the Ruak River in northern Thailand.
Four Seasons
In the middle of desert plains, this hotel does its best to blend into the surroundings.
Snaking along the coastline of Kangaroo Island in southern Australia, this lodge makes the most of ocean views.
This hotel and spa sits 8,250 feet above sea level and is tucked away in the mighty Himalayan mountain range.
This camp is located in the heart of Namibia's 200,000-hectare NamibRand Nature Reserve.
Hidden away among silent woods and snow banks in Swedish Lapland, Treehotel has an apartment-like cabin built into the canopy
Snohetta