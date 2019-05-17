travel

11 of the best hotels in the middle of nowhere

By Kate Springer

Published May 17, 2019

CNN

Tierra Atacama, Chile

Designed to disappear into the spectacular surroundings, the adobe Tierra Atacama seems right at home in the middle of the world's driest non-polar desert.

Song Saa, Cambodia

Scuba-diving couple Rory and Melita Hunter stumbled upon Song Saa in 2006. Since then, they've turned it into Cambodia's first marine reserve with 24 eco-friendly wooden villas.

Fogo Island Inn, Canada

Built on a rocky outcrop in Newfoundland, the inn feels as if it's floating above the water thanks to floor-to-ceiling views.

Fogo Island Inn

COMO Uma Punakha, Bhutan

With sweeping views of the Himalayas, this remote refuge in the heart of Bhutan overlooks the Mo Chhu River.

Longitude 131°, Australia

Sleep under the stars at Longitude 131°, a remote wilderness lodge in the middle of Australia's World Heritage Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

Four Seasons Tented Camp, Thailand

This luxury "camp" is built on a cliffside overlooking the Ruak River in northern Thailand.

Four Seasons

Amangiri, Utah

In the middle of desert plains, this hotel does its best to blend into the surroundings.

Southern Island Lodge, Australia

Snaking along the coastline of Kangaroo Island in southern Australia, this lodge makes the most of ocean views.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla, India

This hotel and spa sits 8,250 feet above sea level and is tucked away in the mighty Himalayan mountain range.

Wolwedans Dunes Lodge, Nambia

This camp is located in the heart of Namibia's 200,000-hectare NamibRand Nature Reserve.

Treehotel, Sweden

Hidden away among silent woods and snow banks in Swedish Lapland, Treehotel has an apartment-like cabin built into the canopy

Snohetta