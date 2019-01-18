These are the best new smartphones you can buy

tech
Published January 18, 2019
Credit: Apple
Google Pixel 3/3 XL
Credit: Google
Best smartphone camera ever
Purest, smoothest Android experience
Premium feel and finish
Credit: Google
Unnecessary notch
Not a huge upgrade over Pixel 2
Lacks features such as expandable memory
Credit: Google
The Google Pixel 3 has a premium feel with its unique glass back design, and you’ll get the purest Android experience along with the fastest updates. It once again take the crown for having the best smartphone camera, and the night sight mode is a revolutionary camera feature that absolutely blows away the competition for low-light photography.
Credit: Google
iPhone XS/XS Max
Credit: Apple
Ultra-smooth performance
Excellent display
Great camera
Credit: Apple
Extremely expensive
Glass back susceptible to scratches
Battery life could be better
Credit: Apple
If you want the absolute best phone that Apple has ever produced and money is no object, the iPhone XS is the way to go. The new A12 bionic chip powering the phone results in buttery smooth performance that should last you for years to come, and the camera is second to only the Google Pixel 3.
Samsung Galaxy Note9
Credit: Samsung
Fantastic battery life
Best in-class display
Packed with tons of features
Credit: Samsung
Price tag
Software and apps
Design has no meaningful changes
Credit: Samsung
Samsung’s latest flagship has everything you could want in a phone: beautiful display, terrific battery life, great camera, expandable storage and it even kept the headphone jack! And for those of you who like having a stylus, the S Pen has some new, useful features to boot.
Credit: Samsung
iPhone XR
Credit: Apple
Fairly priced, good value
Great battery life
Fun color options
Credit: Apple
Mediocre LCD display
Camera lacks optical zoom
Aluminum body not as durable as the steel on the XS
Credit: Apple
The iPhone XR skimps in a few areas -- notably with the display -- but Apple more than makes up for it by dropping it down to a more affordable price point compared to the iPhone XS. You still get the same A12 chip that powers the phone and nearly the same camera experience, making the iPhone XR the better budget buy between the two phones.