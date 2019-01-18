tech

These are the best new smartphones you can buy

By Allen Kim

Published January 18, 2019

Credit: Apple

Google Pixel 3/3 XL

Credit: Google

Pros

  • Best smartphone camera ever

  • Purest, smoothest Android experience

  • Premium feel and finish

Credit: Google

Cons

  • Unnecessary notch

  • Not a huge upgrade over Pixel 2

  • Lacks features such as expandable memory

Credit: Google

Google Pixel 3/3 XL

The Google Pixel 3 has a premium feel with its unique glass back design, and you’ll get the purest Android experience along with the fastest updates. It once again take the crown for having the best smartphone camera, and the night sight mode is a revolutionary camera feature that absolutely blows away the competition for low-light photography.

Credit: Google

iPhone XS/XS Max

Credit: Apple

Pros

  • Ultra-smooth performance

  • Excellent display

  • Great camera

Credit: Apple

Cons

  • Extremely expensive

  • Glass back susceptible to scratches

  • Battery life could be better

Credit: Apple

iPhone XS/XS Max

If you want the absolute best phone that Apple has ever produced and money is no object, the iPhone XS is the way to go. The new A12 bionic chip powering the phone results in buttery smooth performance that should last you for years to come, and the camera is second to only the Google Pixel 3.

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Credit: Samsung

Pros

  • Fantastic battery life

  • Best in-class display

  • Packed with tons of features

Credit: Samsung

Cons

  • Price tag

  • Software and apps

  • Design has no meaningful changes

Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung’s latest flagship has everything you could want in a phone: beautiful display, terrific battery life, great camera, expandable storage and it even kept the headphone jack! And for those of you who like having a stylus, the S Pen has some new, useful features to boot.

Credit: Samsung

iPhone XR

Credit: Apple

Pros

  • Fairly priced, good value

  • Great battery life

  • Fun color options

Credit: Apple

Cons

  • Mediocre LCD display

  • Camera lacks optical zoom

  • Aluminum body not as durable as the steel on the XS

Credit: Apple

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR skimps in a few areas -- notably with the display -- but Apple more than makes up for it by dropping it down to a more affordable price point compared to the iPhone XS. You still get the same A12 chip that powers the phone and nearly the same camera experience, making the iPhone XR the better budget buy between the two phones.