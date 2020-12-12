The hottest new smartphones of 2020

tech
December 12, 2020
iPhone 12
Apple redesigned the iPhone and revisited design cues from its older phones, a much-needed refresh to what was becoming a tired design. The performance is second to none with the A14 Bionic chip powering the phone, and the new MagSafe system is a great new feature. Best of all, it comes in a wide array of new sizes so there’s something for everyone.
Fantastic camera
Welcome design change
Ingenious MagSafe system
Lack of a fingerprint sensor not ideal during the pandemic
Still no high refresh screen
Still using lightning and not a USB-C port
OnePlus 8 Pro
The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company stepping up to the big leagues. The company made sure that its flagship phone would have the best hardware, although that included a price bump to match. This phone checks all the boxes for what you would want from a flagship phone in 2020.
Gorgeous, smooth display
Top-notch hardware and performance to match
Clean Android experience, fast updates
No longer a budget phone
Camera falls behind competitors
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Samsung quietly released a number of excellent phones this year, with the Note20 Ultra standing out as the company’s flagship phone. The phone comes with all the bells and whistles you’d come to expect from Samsung, and if you like having the most screen real estate, this is the phone to get.
Best-in-class screen
Ultra smooth experience
S Pen more useful than ever before
Camera bump is very noticeable
Unwieldy size
Expensive
Google Pixel 5
Google decided to exit the premium arena and develop a more budget-friendly phone with the Pixel 5. While it lacks the latest and greatest hardware, it manages to deliver a relatively smooth experience with the fastest Android updates. The camera is arguably on par or up there as the best among smartphones.
Simple, compact design
Pure Android experience with fastest updates
Fantastic camera
Outdated hardware
Phone speakers lack punch
Lacking variety and options for different sizes