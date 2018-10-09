Meet Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer

tech
Published October 9, 2018
Ada Lovelace Day, founded in 2009, is a time to celebrate the work of women in science, technology, engineering and math fields.
So … who was Ada Lovelace?
Lovelace was a mathematician whose work inspired other women and girls to pursue technology careers.
She is considered influential enough that she was the subject of one of Google's popular homepage doodles in 2012.
She was born Augusta Ada Byron in 1815 in London. Her parents were George Gordon Byron and his wife, Annabella Milbanke.
Her father is better known as Lord Byron, the famous poet who wrote "Don Juan" and "She Walks in Beauty." Her mother, Annabella, was known to be fond of mathematics.
Her mother encouraged her interest in math and the science of the Industrial Revolution, according to findingada.com
As a young woman, she married William King, who later was made Earl of Lovelace.
When she was a teenager, she became acquainted with the mathematics professor Charles Babbage and studied his work closely, according to findingada.com.
With her understanding of Babbage's work, she translated an article about his Analytical Engine, an early computer.
Her version of the article added her own thoughts -- very similar to early computer programs -- about how to use the engine. She often is considered the first computer programmer.
Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, died of cancer in 1852 at age 36.
