tech

6 apps that can improve your mental health

By Sara Ashley O'Brien and Kaya Yurieff, CNN Money

Published June 24, 2018

From text therapy to notification reminders for when to breathe deeply, these apps offer help in times of need or on a daily basis.

Photo Illustration/Thinkstock

1. Shine (Free)

Daily text message that aims to boost your self-esteem each morning by sending inspirational quotes, actions to take, or research findings to help boost your confidence.

Adam Berry/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

2. Aloe Bud (Free)

Alerts to drink water, move, breathe and take a break. The app can also prompt you to take medication at a certain time.

Getty Images

3. Talkspace ($49/wk)

Pairs you with a licensed therapist to send unlimited text, video or audio messages 24-7. Insurance, medicare or medicaid not currently accepted.

AFP/Getty Images

4. Crisis Text Line (Free)

Text message support from 4,000 active counselors available around the clock. Crisis counselors are volunteers who go through a rigorous training process, according to the company.

Photo Illustration/Thinkstock

5. Calm (Free)

Meditation, sleep and wellness app featuring calming music, bedtime stories for adults and guided meditation.

Poike/iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Sonic Sleep ($0.99)

Blocks out disruptive sounds with “pink noise” which the startup says is more soothing than “white noise” and wakes you up during a lighter sleep cycle.

Shutterstock

Mindfulness app downloads are on the rise, jumping 36% compared to last year. Other popular apps include:

  • Headspace

  • Simple Habit

Sam Edwards/Getty Images