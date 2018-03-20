Why high-end jewelers are investing in rough diamonds

Style
By Ming Liu
Updated March 20, 2018
High jewelry houses are traditionally at the tail end of the diamond supply chain.
But now a handful of houses are keen to master all stages of a stone’s journey from rough to final jewel.
Here’s how the supply chain works:
Rough diamonds are extracted.
The stones are typically acquired by specialist diamond cutters and polishers.
The stones are analyzed — sometimes for up to year — to determine how to shape them into the ideal cut.
Polished gems are then presented to high-end jewelry houses, who set them into glittering creations.
It’s become “en vogue” for brands to circumvent the normal supply chain and acquire rough diamonds directly.
Consumers are starting to place higher value on fair-trade, rough diamonds. Some of the most expensive and exquisite stones have been rough cuts, including:
These two identical 50.25-carat emerald-cut gems were shaped from a 269-carat rough diamond.
This 813-carat stone, acquired by de Grisogono, is billed as the world’s most expensive rough diamond.
de Grisogono also transformed a 404-carat rough cut into this emerald and diamond necklace. It’s expected to fetch around $30 million at auction.
A 342-carat flawless rough cut from Botswana produced 23 diamonds, five of which are over 20 carats.
