The Color Purple

How an accidental discovery changed fashion forever

By Jacopo Prisco
Updated March 12, 2018

Eighteen-year-old student William Henry Perkin created purple in March 1856 during a failed chemistry experiment to produce quinine, a substance used to treat malaria.

Perkin instead invented the first synthetic dye. He originally called it “Tyrian purple,” but then settled on the French word “mauve.”

Science & Society Picture Library/Getty Images

Perkin’s discovery came at the right time: the industrial revolution allowed him to produce the dye quickly and bright colors that didn’t fade were in high demand.

Science & Society Picture Library/Getty Images

Mauve was an instant hit.

Courtesy National Museum of American History

...a rage for your color has set in among the all-powerful class of the community.

In the late 1800s, the color was favored by elites and royalty including Empress Eugénie, the wife of Napoleon III and a leading trendsetter in Europe.

Science & Society Picture Library/Getty Images

Purple continues to be associated with royalty today. Queen Elizabeth II is often seen in the hue.

Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s even associated with royalty of a different kind. Purple became so associated with Prince that PANTONE released a new shade in 2017 to honor the late musician.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images