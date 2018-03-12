Style
How an accidental discovery changed fashion forever
By Jacopo Prisco
Updated March 12, 2018
Eighteen-year-old student William Henry Perkin created purple in March 1856 during a failed chemistry experiment to produce quinine, a substance used to treat malaria.
Perkin instead invented the first synthetic dye. He originally called it “Tyrian purple,” but then settled on the French word “mauve.”
Science & Society Picture Library/Getty Images
Perkin’s discovery came at the right time: the industrial revolution allowed him to produce the dye quickly and bright colors that didn’t fade were in high demand.
Science & Society Picture Library/Getty Images
Mauve was an instant hit.
And a business associated wrote:
Courtesy National Museum of American History
...a rage for your color has set in among the all-powerful class of the community.
In the late 1800s, the color was favored by elites and royalty including Empress Eugénie, the wife of Napoleon III and a leading trendsetter in Europe.
Science & Society Picture Library/Getty Images
Purple continues to be associated with royalty today. Queen Elizabeth II is often seen in the hue.
Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images
It’s even associated with royalty of a different kind. Purple became so associated with Prince that PANTONE released a new shade in 2017 to honor the late musician.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images