Style
By Jacopo Prisco
Updated Feb. 3, 2018
Color film was rare in World War II, and color photography was still a relatively new technique. That’s why photos from a new book published by Imperial War Museums are so mesmerizing.
The images were commissioned by the British Ministry of Information, which got hold of a very small quantity of Kodachrome film.
The film was used experimentally by official photographers who took it to several locations.
The photos include an image of General Dwight D. Eisenhower.
And one of the Royal Air Force’s top-scoring pilots, Wing Commander James ‘Johnnie’ Johnson.
Only about 3,000 images were taken in total. About half of them went missing.
The surviving photos became part of the Museum’s archives in 1949, and some of them are being published for the first time in 70 years.
The photos in “The Second World War in Colour” are in their original state — not retouched, not colorized.
