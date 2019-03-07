Paris Fashion Week: Nostalgia, Oprah and Lagerfeld tributes

style
Published March 7, 2019
The French capital saw luxury labels transforming iconic museums, monuments and gardens into spectacular show spaces during Paris Fashion Week 2019.
Lagerfeld tributes
Chanel led the tributes to its late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, at the Grand Palais, which it transformed into a snow-covered winter wonderland.
Empowering womenswear
Hedi Slimane pulled off an aesthetic U-turn for his second season at Celine Autumn-Winter 2019 winter collection.
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss at the finale of Off-White's show.
A look from Manish Arora's Autumn-Winter 2019 collection.
Alexander McQueen showed a typically edgy collection.
Investing in sustainability
Stella McCartney donated trees on behalf of her guests to the endangered Leuser rainforest ecosystem. Among her show's attendees was Oprah Winfrey, who voiced her support for McCartney.
Balenciaga put on a show of sharp tailoring in Paris.
Models sport new looks from French fashion house Saint Laurent.
A show of diversity
The Paris runways have long been criticized for a lack of diversity. So it's little wonder that a bold show of heterogeneity captured everyone's attention.
Tommy Hilfiger and actress Zendaya walk the runway with some of their show's diverse cast of models.
Model Kaia Gerber wearing Givenchy ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection.
An ode to 1980s Paris
Louis Vuitton helped end Fashion Week on a note representing the cross-section of punks, rockers and New Romantics.
Wrap up:
This season was also a melancholic celebration of Paris' past, as well as reflections on some of the social and political issues of the day.
