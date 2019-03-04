style

Milan Fashion Week Highlights: Visions of luxury & tribute to Lagerfeld

By Liam Freeman

Published March 4, 2019

Getty Images

The death of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld

loomed over the first day of Milan Fashion Week. Lagerfeld was widely known for his work for Chanel. He also had a long commitment to Fendi, where he was artistic director for 54 years.

Associated Press

Moschino

American designer Jeremy Scott parodied "The Price Is Right."

Estrop/Getty Images

Moncler

For its third Genius collection, Moncler enlisted eight designers to reimagine its classic down jacket to dramatic effect.

Moncler

Miuccia Prada

Spun a tale of Gothic romance referencing Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein."

Getty images

Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld

Models' low ponytails recalled the late designer's own signature style.

Getty images

Versace

The company was bought by Michael Kors last year, but if this season's show is any sign, it will be sticking to its flamboyant, glamorous aesthetic.

Getty images

Daniel Lee's 1st collection for Bottega Veneta.

Praised for its architectural tailoring, layered knitwear, versatile dresses.

Getty Images

Unconventional takes on Roberto Cavalli's signature tiger prints dominated at the brand's show.

Getty Images

Gucci's Alessandro Michele sent masked models down a mirrored runway in front of a dazzling strobe light display.

Getty Images

Wrap Up: Inching toward Inclusion

With black models walking many of the week's biggest shows and a range of ages shown as well, Milan seems to be moving in the right direction when it comes to diversity.

Estrop/Getty Images