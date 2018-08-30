From Pharaohs to Beyoncé: Why do we still love leopard print?

style
Published August 30, 2018
Leopard motifs -- and feline imagery in general -- have been used to signify power, independence and confidence for centuries.
Author of "Fierce: The History of Leopard Print"
Historically, leopards played a prominent role in iconographies globally. Seshat, the Egyptian goddess of wisdom, is often pictured wearing a leopard or cheetah hide.
An evolving trend:
Leopard print's reputation has gone through a number of iterations.
Low-brow, provocative, tacky, dangerous, the list goes on. It's been worn by starlets and associated with cheap clothing. In pop culture, leopard-clad women have been identified as loose.
High Fashion
Josephine Baker. Elizabeth Taylor. Jackie Kennedy.
The motif has also been embraced by the upper echelons of fashion. Christian Dior is credited as the first designer to put leopard print -- rather than fur -- on the runway in 1947.
Beyoncé publicly sported leopard print, as have Anna Wintour and Michelle Obama.
"In all its forms -- sophisticated, luxe, rebellious, sexy -- (the) leopard print makes a statement. It can't be ignored, whether you like it or loathe it. That's why it's still so prominent in mainstream culture."
