Fading tradition of female facial tattoos in Middle East and North Africa

Style
By Katy Scott
May 8, 2018
As a young girl, Yumna Al-Arashi would look with fascination upon the dots, lines and symbols that graced her Yemeni great-grandmother’s face. Yet as Al-Arashi grew older and learned more about the facial tattoos, she discovered it was a tradition few young women seemed intent on continuing.
Al-Arashi, a London-based photographer, spent the latter part of 2017 making her way across the Moroccan, Algerian and Tunisian hinterlands collecting portraits of 100 women over the age of 70 to document this tradition.
Yumna Al-Arashi
Yumna Al-Arashi
Yumna Al-Arashi
Yumna Al-Arashi
Some of the women Al-Arashi photographed, like Halima on the previous slide, have tattoos that hold symbolic power for them and their families.
Yumna Al-Arashi
Other women Al-Arashi encountered had tattoos paying tribute to sacred figures and goddesses. The women on the previous slide dedicated her tattoo to the Carthaginian goddess, Tanit.
Yumna Al-Arashi
I have the stars and the moon on my cheeks. They’re the most beautiful things my eyes have seen. I don’t know how to read or write and I don’t have any devices like you, but I know my land and my earth, the stars and moon help me navigate it. That’s why I’m here.
Yumna Al-Arashi
Yumna Al-Arashi
Yumna Al-Arashi
I really wanted to make them look as beautiful as I thought they were... to really show these people's personalities instead of just pointing a camera in their face.
Photographer