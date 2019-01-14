Celebrate Hat Day with these iconic styles

style
Published January 14, 2019
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Get out your favorite headwear. Jan. 15 is National Hat Day!
Need inspiration? Take a look back at some famous styles in history and pop culture.
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Martin Luther King Jr. knew how rock his fedoras. And it makes sense since his birthday falls on Hat Day.
Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Abraham Lincoln was six feet, four inches tall, according to the National Museum of American History, and he towered over people even more with his black silk top hat.
MPI/Getty Images
Jackie Kennedy was known for her sense of fashion and pillbox hats. She happened to be wearing her signature style when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
Getty Images
The bicorn, a military dress hat, has become synonymous with Napoleon Bonaparte. The military leader crowned himself emperor of France and waged wars in a quest to grow his empire, according to History.com.
wiki commons
Jamaican Bob Marley influenced a whole culture -- and reggae music -- while wearing his Rastafarian hat.
Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn’s floppy wide-brimmed “My Fair Lady” hat is still inspiration for fashionistas today. Just look at the headpieces at horse racing events.
Courtesy Warner Brothers
You've got to admire a man who's serious about his hat. Fictional character Indiana Jones would often risk his life -- all to save that brown fedora.
Lucasfilm
What cat dons a red-and-white top hat better than the character from Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat."
From Universal Pictures
"Alice in Wonderland's" Mad Hatter was mad about hats, especially his distinctive top hat.
Disney
Are you a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin? The talking wizard sorting hat from "Harry Potter" will decide.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
LL Cool J is almost always wearing a hat. His signature headwear is the Kangol bucket hat, which became a major part of hip hop fashion.
Catherine McGann/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The Queen of England is the queen of hats. From feathers to fascinators, her hat game is strong.
Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Aretha Franklin set the internet on fire when she wore a gray hat with a larger-than-life bow while performing at President Barack Obama's inauguration.
MPI/Getty Images
These baseball caps with President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan are polarizing. For some, the MAGA hat is a symbol of hate. For others, it's a sign of optimism.
Visions of America/UIG/Getty Images
The MAGA hat also led to parodies, such as "Make America Gay Again," "Make Africa Great Again" and "America Was Never Great."
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
In response to the election of Trump, women -- and their pink pussy hats -- took over D.C. last January at the Women's March on Washington.
Adam Berry/Getty Images