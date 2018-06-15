Boy unearths lost treasure of 10th century Danish king

style
Published June 15, 2018
A 13-year-old boy and an amateur archaeologist have helped to uncover a unique stash of lost treasure thought to be associated with the legendary Danish King "Harry Bluetooth," who brought Christianity to Denmark in the 10th century.
STEFAN SAUER/DPA/AFP/Getty Images
René Schön and his student Luca Malaschnitschenko scoured a field with metal detectors on the German island of Rügen close to Denmark in the Baltic sea
Upon close inspection, a piece of aluminum turned out to be silver.
STEFAN SAUER/DPA/AFP/Getty Images
Thanks to their find, archaeologists embarked on an excavation of the 400 square meter site. The excavation uncovered more than 600 coins and pieces of silver, including, jewelry, neck rings, brooches, pearls and a Thor's hammer dating back to the late 10th century.
STEFAN SAUER/DPA/AFP/Getty Images
Approximately 100 coins from the salvaged treasure trove are thought to have belonged to Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson who reigned from around AD958 to 986 and whose name is today linked to bluetooth technology.
He is the founder of the Danish empire, historians say and is credited with unifying the country under one flag.
He is believed to have converted to Christianity some time around 960, a decision that historians link to a decline in pagan traditions throughout the kingdom.