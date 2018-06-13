Your country's not in the World Cup. So root for these guys

sport
Published June 13, 2018
For the next month, the world will be glued to the biggest sporting event on the globe: the World Cup. Thirty two countries qualified, but alas, yours isn't among them (this means you, US and Italy).
Ashley Allen/Getty Images
Here's a handy guide on which teams to root for, if you're not pledging allegiance to a team already.
Keep an eye on France, with lightning-fast winger Kylian Mbappe. The young lions from England aren't slowpokes, either.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Go with Senegal. Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could emerge as a World Cup star. Also, the country has only been to the finals once.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/FIFA/Getty Images
Budding legend and prolific scorer Mo Salah of Egypt, often likened to LeBron James, is probably going to be your guy.
Robert Hradil/Getty Images
… well, dang, Brazil looks good in yellow. And Croatia's got that awesome red and white chessboard on their chests.
Nigel Waldron/Action Plus/Getty Images
But for something completely different, Nigeria's best-selling home jersey is compelling, but looks a little like there was an explosion at the lime green highlighter factory.
Pius Utomo Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images
You can't get much better than the Lions of Persia, the unofficial nickname for Iran. Nigeria's Super Eagles and the Eagles of Carthage (Tunisia) have pretty boss names, too.
Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images
… look no further than Iceland. More than one in 10 Icelandic citizens went to the European finals in 2016.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
… then you can bang with Belgium, a country that:
Nico Vereecken/Photonews/Getty Images
has played in 12 World Cups and never won
has a cool nickname (the Red Devils) with cool jerseys (vivid red with argyle)
Captain Vincent Kompany just got an MBA
Awesome Belgium scorer Romelu Lukaku was one of the most expensive players ever on the club team transfer market.
John Thys/AFP/Getty Images
… and Belgium has one of the best players in the world. His name is Hazard -- Eden Hazard.
Glyn Kirk/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
You'll just have to watch. Most teams have a player (or two or three) who'll flop and preen and play-act like babies with the hope of getting a little help from the referee.
You should definitely look toward Die Mannschaft (Germany), which is ranked No. 1 and scored a huge number of goals while qualifying for this tournament.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images