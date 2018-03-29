Sports

What you should know about the NCAA Women’s Final Four

By Jan Diehm
March 29, 2018

Each No. 1 seed advanced to the Final Four, but only one can take home the national title.

Let’s take a look at the teams:

Louisville Cardinals

It’s Louisville’s first trip to the Final Four since 2013 and they are looking to re-cement their status as an annual contender.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

What to Know

Record: No. 1 seed in the Lexington Regional

Biggest strength: The Cardinals’ defense didn’t let their opponents to go on a run longer than three points in their last two games.

Who to Watch

Asia Durr & Myisha Hines-Allen

Timothy D. Easley & James Crisp/AP

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State is looking to repeat last year’s Final Four success when they stunned powerhouse UConn with a buzzer-beater in OT.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

What to Know

Record: No. 1 seed in the Kansas City Regional

Biggest strength: Coach Vic Schaefer calls this team’s 81.9 points per game offense the best of his career.

Who to Watch

Victoria Vivians & Morgan William

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images & Rogelio V. Solis/AP

UConn Huskies

The Huskies make their 11th straight Final Four appearance and are out for revenge after their stunning upset loss last year cost them a shot at the national title.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

What to Know

Record: No. 1 seed in the Albany Regional

Biggest strength: The overall No. 1 seed is the most dangerous team in women’s basketball. All five starters returned from last season and all can pour on the points.

Who to Watch

Katie Lou Samuelson & Gabby Williams

Andy Lyons/Getty Images & Jessica Hill/AP

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

A resilient Notre Dame team lost four players to injuries this season, but still fought its way to the school’s eighth Final Four appearance.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

What to Know

Record: No. 1 seed in the Spokane Regional

Biggest strength: The Fighting Irish don’t lose their cool. They’ve won four of the five games they’ve trailed at halftime and do all the small things right.

Who to Watch

Arike Ogunbowale & Marina Mabrey

Robert Franklin/AP