Sports
By Jan Diehm
March 29, 2018
Each No. 1 seed advanced to the Final Four, but only one can take home the national title.
Let’s take a look at the teams:
Louisville Cardinals
It’s Louisville’s first trip to the Final Four since 2013 and they are looking to re-cement their status as an annual contender.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
What to Know
Record: No. 1 seed in the Lexington Regional
Biggest strength: The Cardinals’ defense didn’t let their opponents to go on a run longer than three points in their last two games.
Who to Watch
Asia Durr & Myisha Hines-Allen
Timothy D. Easley & James Crisp/AP
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State is looking to repeat last year’s Final Four success when they stunned powerhouse UConn with a buzzer-beater in OT.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
What to Know
Record: No. 1 seed in the Kansas City Regional
Biggest strength: Coach Vic Schaefer calls this team’s 81.9 points per game offense the best of his career.
Who to Watch
Victoria Vivians & Morgan William
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images & Rogelio V. Solis/AP
UConn Huskies
The Huskies make their 11th straight Final Four appearance and are out for revenge after their stunning upset loss last year cost them a shot at the national title.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
What to Know
Record: No. 1 seed in the Albany Regional
Biggest strength: The overall No. 1 seed is the most dangerous team in women’s basketball. All five starters returned from last season and all can pour on the points.
Who to Watch
Katie Lou Samuelson & Gabby Williams
Andy Lyons/Getty Images & Jessica Hill/AP
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
A resilient Notre Dame team lost four players to injuries this season, but still fought its way to the school’s eighth Final Four appearance.
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
What to Know
Record: No. 1 seed in the Spokane Regional
Biggest strength: The Fighting Irish don’t lose their cool. They’ve won four of the five games they’ve trailed at halftime and do all the small things right.
Who to Watch
Arike Ogunbowale & Marina Mabrey
Robert Franklin/AP