What you should know about tennis champ Billie Jean King

sport
Published November 22, 2019
Tennis champion and LGBTQ advocate Billie Jean King is celebrating her 76th birthday today, Nov. 22.
Here’s a look at the icon’s life and the lasting impact of her activism.
King has won 39 Grand Slam championships overall in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
She is the founder and first president of the Women's Tennis Association, which was established in 1973.
King threatened to boycott the 1973 US Open over prize money equality. It was the first major tournament to give equal prize money to men and women.
King's fight for equal pay in Grand Slams took 34 years to reach fruition when Wimbledon became the last of the four to fall in line.
At 29, King won the “Battle of the Sexes” match against 55-year-old Bobby Riggs, taking home $100,000.
She remained friends with Riggs until his death in 1995 of prostate cancer.
The 2017 film "Battle of the Sexes" starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell portrayed the highly watched sporting event.
King became one of the first professional female athletes to come out as a lesbian after a palimony suit was filed against her in 1981.
King retired from professional tennis in 1984, but she continues to speak out about gender inequality in sports.
