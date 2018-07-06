The World Cup in Numbers

sport
Meters is the height of Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinić -- the tallest player at the World Cup.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Appearances for Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan -- the most capped player of all time.
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
Goals scored by Pelé for Brazil, the country’s highest ever scorer.
M. Stroud/Express/Getty Images
Uruguay's Óscar Tabárez is the second-oldest coach in World Cup history behind Otto Rehhagel.
Ian Walton/Getty Images
Players at these finals were born in France.
Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images
Was the age of Rashidi Yekini when he passed away. He was Nigeria’s first ever World Cup goalscorer.
Henri-Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images
Is the age of the youngest players participating at Russia 2018. Northern Ireland's Norman Whiteside holds the record for the youngest ever player at a finals (1982) -- 17 years and 41 days.
Peter Robinson/PA via Getty Images
Goals at the World Cup finals by Germany's Miroslav Klose is a record.
Martin Rose/Getty Images
Players come from Manchester City, the largest number to feature from one club. This is followed by Real Madrid (15) and Barcelona (14).
Graham Chadwick /Allsport
Juventus players, despite Italy failing to qualify.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
Days is how long the World Cup trophy went missing for in 1966.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Players have scored on their birthday in World Cup history, with one being France's Patrick Vieira in 2006.
Phil Cole/Getty Images
Brazil has won the World Cup the most times.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Number of times Peru's Paolo Guerrero won the Copa America golden boot. He nearly missed out on Russia 2018 after testing positive for the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images