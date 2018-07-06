sport

The World Cup in Numbers

By Zahid Mahmood and Brad Yendle

Published July 6, 2018

2.01

Meters is the height of Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinić -- the tallest player at the World Cup.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

184

Appearances for Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan -- the most capped player of all time.

Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

77

Goals scored by Pelé for Brazil, the country’s highest ever scorer.

M. Stroud/Express/Getty Images

71

Uruguay's Óscar Tabárez is the second-oldest coach in World Cup history behind Otto Rehhagel.

Ian Walton/Getty Images

49

Players at these finals were born in France.

Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images

48

Was the age of Rashidi Yekini when he passed away. He was Nigeria’s first ever World Cup goalscorer.

Henri-Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images

19

Is the age of the youngest players participating at Russia 2018. Northern Ireland's Norman Whiteside holds the record for the youngest ever player at a finals (1982) -- 17 years and 41 days.

Peter Robinson/PA via Getty Images

16

Goals at the World Cup finals by Germany's Miroslav Klose is a record.

Martin Rose/Getty Images

16

Players come from Manchester City, the largest number to feature from one club. This is followed by Real Madrid (15) and Barcelona (14).

Graham Chadwick /Allsport

11

Juventus players, despite Italy failing to qualify.

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

7

Days is how long the World Cup trophy went missing for in 1966.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

6

Players have scored on their birthday in World Cup history, with one being France's Patrick Vieira in 2006.

Phil Cole/Getty Images

5

Brazil has won the World Cup the most times.

Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

2

Number of times Peru's Paolo Guerrero won the Copa America golden boot. He nearly missed out on Russia 2018 after testing positive for the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images