The revolving door of leaders at USA Gymnastics

sport
As the organization tries to recover from a sex abuse scandal, leaders keep leaving.
Published October 18, 2018
Getty Images
Former US Rep. Mary Bono resigned as USA Gymnastics' interim president and CEO on October 16, just days after taking the job.
She's one of numerous top officials to leave USAG in the past 19 months as the sport's governing body tries to recover from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.
Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, is in prison for sexually abusing athletes under the guise of medical treatment.
Pool
The first high-level resignation came in March 2017, months after the Nassar allegations broke.
USAG boss Steve Penny stepped down, saying he was heartbroken to hear the accusations.
Getty Images/File
"My decision to step aside as CEO is solely to support the best interests of USA Gymnastics at this time."
In January 2018, the entire USAG board resigned over the scandal.
Getty Images
In February 2018, famed coach Valeri Liukin resigned as the women's national team coordinator.
He had taken the job in 2016, before many of the Nassar allegations came to light.
AFP/Getty Images
In May 2018, the head of USAG's women's program, Rhonda Faehn, departed. The organization didn't say why.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
In August 2018, USAG elite development coordinator Mary Lee Tracy resigned after she “inappropriately contacted a [Nassar] survivor" after the survivor criticized her, USAG said.
Tracy had been hired only three days earlier.
From USA Gymnastics
In September 2018, USAG president and CEO Kerry Perry stepped down, only nine months after she replaced Penny.
Some had accused her of not taking adequate action during the Nassar abuse fallout.
In October 2018, Mary Bono resigned as USGA's interim president and CEO -- just four days after she'd taken the job.
AFP/Getty Images
One controversy: Bono tweeted this pic of her obscuring a Nike logo after civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick appeared in a Nike ad campaign.
Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles -- a Nike athlete -- called Bono out for this.
Olympian Aly Raisman also criticized Bono's hiring, because Bono once worked for a law firm that helped USAG craft cover stories about Nassar's absence from events while he was being investigated.
USAG said Bono wasn't involved.
CNN