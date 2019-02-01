Puppy Bowl XV is the only game that matters

sport
Published February 1, 2019
Are you ready for the big game?
No, not that one. We're talking about Puppy Bowl XV!
93 puppies from animal shelters across the US are competing this year in the world's cutest sporting event.
It's Team Ruff against Team Fluff, facing off for the Lombarky Trophy.
They're sort of playing football. But it's mostly chaos.
Meet some of the players from this year's lineup.
Pistachio from Team Ruff is a 20-week-old Maltese that never cracks under pressure.
Source: Animal Planet
Scotch from Team Ruff is a 17-week-old Chihuahua-shih tzu mix.
Source: Animal Planet
Lola on Team Fluff is a Shar Pei with an extensive scrunchie collection.
Source: Animal Planet
Fallen in love yet? Good news: All the puppies competing are up for adoption.
Source: Animal Planet