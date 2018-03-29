Sports

What you should know about the NCAA Men’s Final Four

By Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report
March 29, 2018

Soon we’ll know whether Kansas, Villanova, Michigan or Loyola-Chicago will be crowned the men’s NCAA basketball champion.

Let’s take a look at the teams:

Loyola-Chicago Ramblers

Loyola-Chicago has Sister Jean on its side and could become the first double-digit seed to play for a national championship.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

What to Know

Record: No. 11 seed in South Regional

Biggest strength: No. 5 in effective field-goal percentage

Achilles’ heel: No. 332 in offensive rebound percentage (worst among the teams that made the tournament)

Who to Watch

Star player: Clayton Custer

Underrated player: Ben Richardson

Ronald Martinez & Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s trying to break its close-but-no-cigar championship streak.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

What to Know

Record: No. 3 seed in West Regional

Biggest strength: No. 3 in adjusted defensive efficiency

Achilles’ heel: As a team, shoots 66.2 percent from the free-throw line

Who to Watch

Star player: Charles Matthews

Underrated player: Jordan Poole

Harry How/Getty Images

Villanova Wildcats

Villanova wants to cement its powerhouse basketball dynasty.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

What to Know

Record: No. 1 seed in East Regional

Biggest strength: No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency

Achilles’ heel: Opponents shoot 74.9 percent from free-throw line

Who to Watch

Star player: Jalen Brunson

Underrated player: Collin Gillespie

Rob Carr & Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas wants to show that underdogs can win.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

What to Know

Record: No. 1 seed in Midwest Regional

Biggest strength: No. 6 in effective field-goal percentage

Achilles’ heel: No. 329 in offensive free-throw rate

Who to Watch

Star player: Devonte’ Graham

Underrated player: Marcus Garrett

Jamie Squire & Streeter Lecka Leff/Getty Images