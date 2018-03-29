Sports
By Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report
March 29, 2018
Soon we’ll know whether Kansas, Villanova, Michigan or Loyola-Chicago will be crowned the men’s NCAA basketball champion.
Let’s take a look at the teams:
Loyola-Chicago Ramblers
Loyola-Chicago has Sister Jean on its side and could become the first double-digit seed to play for a national championship.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
What to Know
Record: No. 11 seed in South Regional
Biggest strength: No. 5 in effective field-goal percentage
Achilles’ heel: No. 332 in offensive rebound percentage (worst among the teams that made the tournament)
Who to Watch
Star player: Clayton Custer
Underrated player: Ben Richardson
Ronald Martinez & Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan’s trying to break its close-but-no-cigar championship streak.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
What to Know
Record: No. 3 seed in West Regional
Biggest strength: No. 3 in adjusted defensive efficiency
Achilles’ heel: As a team, shoots 66.2 percent from the free-throw line
Who to Watch
Star player: Charles Matthews
Underrated player: Jordan Poole
Harry How/Getty Images
Villanova Wildcats
Villanova wants to cement its powerhouse basketball dynasty.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
What to Know
Record: No. 1 seed in East Regional
Biggest strength: No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency
Achilles’ heel: Opponents shoot 74.9 percent from free-throw line
Who to Watch
Star player: Jalen Brunson
Underrated player: Collin Gillespie
Rob Carr & Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas wants to show that underdogs can win.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
What to Know
Record: No. 1 seed in Midwest Regional
Biggest strength: No. 6 in effective field-goal percentage
Achilles’ heel: No. 329 in offensive free-throw rate
Who to Watch
Star player: Devonte’ Graham
Underrated player: Marcus Garrett
Jamie Squire & Streeter Lecka Leff/Getty Images