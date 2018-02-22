WHY ARE SO MANY NAVY SHIPS CRASHING?

Politics
By Jeremy Herb
Updated Feb. 22, 2018
The Navy’s USS John S. McCain, a guided-missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore in August 2017, the fourth such accident since the beginning of 2017.
Here are the other crashes:
Seven sailors died when the destroyer collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan on June 17, 2017.
The ship hit a South Korean fishing boat near the Korean Peninsula on May 9, 2017.
The ship ran aground off the coast of Japan on January 31, 2017, and discharged up to 1,100 gallons of hydraulic oil.
Lawmakers and defense analysts are reviewing the incidents to see if the crashes are part of a systemic issue. They point to concerns including:
Maintenance and training dollars are often the first to be cut and the Pentagon has faced constrained budgets under the 2011 Budget Control Act.
The Navy has attempted to compensate for a smaller fleet by using the ships in more innovative ways. More ships are working together instead of singularly.
Some of the most difficult times to operate a ship are at sunset and sunrise. Maneuvering also becomes more difficult when the water is crowded with other vessels.
The fact that all four Navy collisions happened in the Pacific could point to issues with training that are specific to the region.
