What the Trump administration did this summer

politics
Analysis
Published August 22, 2018
Set aside Michael Cohen's guilty plea and allegation that he coordinated with President Donald Trump to cover up damaging information about alleged affairs with hush money.
Set aside the guilty verdict for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Alexandria, Virginia, at the same time Cohen was entering his plea in New York.
The Trump presidency is by no means paralyzed and will leave its mark on many facets of American life. There's a lot Trump can do (and is doing) even without the help of Congress.
Here's a spin around some of the policies (just a sampling, really) Trump's administration has pursued enacting this summer:
Trump greatly prefers coal and has tried to prop that industry up. He dislikes renewable energy like, say, from wind turbines.
From CNN's Katie Lobosco and Peter Valdes-Dapena: "The administration wants to freeze a rule mandating that automakers work to make cars substantially more fuel efficient."
The trade disputes Trump has set off with China, Canada, Mexico and the EU don't seem like they're going away soon.
From CNN's Katie Lobosco: "Consumer groups blasted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos… over a [rule] they say would make it harder for defrauded students to seek debt relief."
From CNN's Paolo Chavez: "The Trump administration plans to eliminate routine audits of lenders for violations of the Military Lending Act"
From the Wall Street Journal's Laura Kusisto: "The Trump administration wants to shift the way it enforces an aspect of fair housing around the US, pivoting away from efforts to integrate lower-income housing into wealthier neighborhoods."
From CNN's Zachary Cohen: "An informal council is exerting sweeping influence over the US Department of Veterans Affairs from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club."
The dominant immigration story from the summer has been the administration's decision to separate children of undocumented from their families at the US border.
From CNN's Tal Kopan: "The crux of the proposal would penalize legal immigrants if they or their family members have used government benefits -- defined widely in previous drafts of the policy."
From CNN's Ryan Browne: "Vice President Mike Pence … also [announced] immediate steps the Department of Defense would take to reform how the military approaches space"
