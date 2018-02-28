What it actually takes to launch a nuclear strike

Politics
By Zachary Cohen and Brian Todd
Feb 28, 2018
President Donald Trump has warned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he has a “much bigger & more powerful” nuclear button on his desk at all times.
The image of the President with his finger on a “button” has been used to symbolize US speed and strength.
But what does it take to actually launch a nuclear warhead?
Contrary to popular belief, the “nuclear football,” which is never more than an arm’s reach away from the President, does not contain a button.
A black book of strike options
Authentication codes to confirm the President’s identity
A list of secure bunkers
Instructions for the Emergency Broadcast System
Military officers are required to work in pairs to confirm a nuclear launch, but there is no such check on the President’s actions.
The President has constitutional authority to order nuclear action, but there are safeguards to ensure that any order is both legal and proportionally appropriate.
Should the President be incapacitated, there is also a “football” for the vice president.
