Trump family breaks with presidential tradition
By Betsy Klein
Updated Feb. 7, 2018
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.
The Trumps are the only first family in modern history without a pet, and according to the White House “there are no plans at this time” to add one.
The illustrious tradition of keeping pets in the White House dates back to Thomas Jefferson. He had a mockingbird and a couple of bear cubs during his presidency.
In more recent years, presidential pets have been more traditional, mostly dogs and cats, but over the years, the White House has been home to many strange beasts.
President Theodore Roosevelt had nearly 30 pets, including a macaw named Eli and a pony named Algonquin who once rode the White House elevator to visit Roosevelt’s sick son.
President Woodrow Wilson kept a flock of sheep and a ram on the White House lawn.
President Calvin Coolidge’s wife adopted an opossum and had a raccoon named Rebecca that she walked on a leash.
The Kennedy family White House was home to Macaroni the pony, multiple horses, the hamsters Debbie and Billy, dogs, parakeets, a canary, Zsa Zsa the rabbit and a cat.
While the Trumps have yet to fill the White House grounds with any pets, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have a veritable menagerie at the Naval Observatory.
The Pences have two cats, Pickle and Hazel; an Australian shepherd named Harley; and Marlon Bundo, the rabbit.
