These Democrats are running for the presidency

Published June 26, 2019
About two dozen Democrats have decided to throw their hats in the ring with the hope that they'll win the Democratic nomination for President of the United States and get to run against President Donald Trump.
Bennet, 54, of Colorado, has pitched himself as a pragmatic lawmaker with a progressive voting record.
Biden, 76, of Delaware, has name recognition, decades of experience and ties to former President Barack Obama.
De Blasio, 58, of New York, claims successes in universal pre-K, raising the minimum wage and a low murder rate during his tenure.
Booker, 49, of New Jersey, gained national recognition during his tenure as Newark's mayor.
Bullock, 53, of Montana, plans to lean heavily into his success in winning over Trump voters.
Buttigieg, 37, of Indiana, would be the youngest and first married gay president if elected.
Castro, 44, of Texas, also served as mayor of San Antonio and is currently the only Latino in the 2020 field.
Delaney, 55, of Maryland, is a self-made businessman who at one point was the New York Stock Exchange's youngest CEO.
Gabbard, 37, of Hawaii, brings experience as an Iraq War veteran to the House Armed Services Committee.
Gillibrand, 52, of New York, has tried to square increasingly progressive stances on immigration and gun reform with her previous positions.
Harris, 54, of California, is a former California state attorney general and has said she supports Medicare-for-all and marijuana legalization.
Hickenlooper, 67, of Colorado, helped steer his state through natural disasters and a mass shooting.
Inslee, 68, of Washington, is a vocal Trump opponent who says he is the climate change candidate.
Klobuchar, 58, of Minnesota, is looking to work across the aisle and bring back working-class midwesterners to the party.
Messam, 44, of Florida, holds progressive views on immigration, guns and the environment.
Moulton, 40, of Massachusetts, is expected to focus heavily on veterans' issues and national security.
O'Rourke, 46, of Texas, a rising star in the Democratic Party, ran unsuccessfully for a Senate seat in 2018 while serving his third term in the House.
Ryan, 45, of Ohio, is known for his opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi retaining leadership (he later voted for her).
Sanders, 77, of Vermont, has an agenda that include policies such as expanding health care and making higher education free.
Sestak, 67, of Pennsylvania, served in the US military for 31 years. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2006.
Swalwell, 38, of California, is a frequent critic of the Trump administration who has focused on combating gun violence.
Warren, 69, of Massachusetts, played a crucial role in launching the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Williamson, 66, of Texas, is known for being a spiritual counselor to Oprah Winfrey. She is calling for "a moral and spiritual awakening" in the US.
Yang, 44, of New York, says he wants to give all Americans a universal basic income of $1,000 per month to address economic inequality.
