politics

These Democrats are running for the presidency

By CNN staff

Published June 26, 2019

CNN Illustration/Getty Images

About two dozen Democrats have decided to throw their hats in the ring with the hope that they'll win the Democratic nomination for President of the United States and get to run against President Donald Trump.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Michael Bennet

Bennet, 54, of Colorado, has pitched himself as a pragmatic lawmaker with a progressive voting record.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Biden, 76, of Delaware, has name recognition, decades of experience and ties to former President Barack Obama.

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

De Blasio, 58, of New York, claims successes in universal pre-K, raising the minimum wage and a low murder rate during his tenure.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Sen. Cory Booker

Booker, 49, of New Jersey, gained national recognition during his tenure as Newark's mayor.

Gov. Steve Bullock

Bullock, 53, of Montana, plans to lean heavily into his success in winning over Trump voters.

Courtesy of Steve Bullock

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg, 37, of Indiana, would be the youngest and first married gay president if elected.

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

Castro, 44, of Texas, also served as mayor of San Antonio and is currently the only Latino in the 2020 field.

Edward M. Pio Roda/CNN

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Delaney, 55, of Maryland, is a self-made businessman who at one point was the New York Stock Exchange's youngest CEO.

Tamir Kalifa for CNN

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard, 37, of Hawaii, brings experience as an Iraq War veteran to the House Armed Services Committee.

Getty Images

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Gillibrand, 52, of New York, has tried to square increasingly progressive stances on immigration and gun reform with her previous positions.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris

Harris, 54, of California, is a former California state attorney general and has said she supports Medicare-for-all and marijuana legalization.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper, 67, of Colorado, helped steer his state through natural disasters and a mass shooting.

CNN

Gov. Jay Inslee

Inslee, 68, of Washington, is a vocal Trump opponent who says he is the climate change candidate.

Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar, 58, of Minnesota, is looking to work across the aisle and bring back working-class midwesterners to the party.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam

Messam, 44, of Florida, holds progressive views on immigration, guns and the environment.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Seth Moulton

Moulton, 40, of Massachusetts, is expected to focus heavily on veterans' issues and national security.

Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

O'Rourke, 46, of Texas, a rising star in the Democratic Party, ran unsuccessfully for a Senate seat in 2018 while serving his third term in the House.

Edward M. Pio Roda/CNN

Rep. Tim Ryan

Ryan, 45, of Ohio, is known for his opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi retaining leadership (he later voted for her).

courtesy of Tim Ryan

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders, 77, of Vermont, has an agenda that include policies such as expanding health care and making higher education free.

CNN/Elijah Nouvelage for CNN

Former Rep. Joe Sestak

Sestak, 67, of Pennsylvania, served in the US military for 31 years. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2006.

Rick Smith/Associated Press

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Swalwell, 38, of California, is a frequent critic of the Trump administration who has focused on combating gun violence.

Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Sen Elizabeth Warren

Warren, 69, of Massachusetts, played a crucial role in launching the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Michael Swensen/Boston Globe/Getty Images

Spiritual author Marianne Williamson

Williamson, 66, of Texas, is known for being a spiritual counselor to Oprah Winfrey. She is calling for "a moral and spiritual awakening" in the US.

Edward M. Pio Roda/CNN

Businessman Andrew Yang

Yang, 44, of New York, says he wants to give all Americans a universal basic income of $1,000 per month to address economic inequality.

Edward M. Pio Roda/CNN