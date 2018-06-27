The life and times of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy

politics
Published June 27, 2018
Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, announced he will retire on July 31, 2018.
Getty Images
He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. Here, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and sister, Nancy.
Courtesy of Dana Smith
After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
From 1965 to 1988, he was a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.
In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell's retirement.
Courtesy of the Reagan Library
On June 26, 2015, he wrote the landmark majority opinion of the court in Obergefell v. Hodges, making same-sex marriage legal in all 50 US states.
Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times/redux pictures
The White House issued a statement on the retirement announcement calling Kennedy a "tireless voice for individual rights."
Eric Thayer/Getty Images