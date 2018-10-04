The first Hispanic US senator was an immigrant

politics
Published October 4, 2018
Library of Congress
What do you know about the first Hispanic to serve in the US Senate?
KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images
Octaviano Larrazolo was born in Mexico in 1859 and came to the United States as a child for educational opportunities.
He worked as an educator and became a US citizen in 1884 before turning his focus to law.
Shutterstock
Before serving as a state attorney in Texas, Larrazolo worked as a court clerk and studied law at night. He later moved to New Mexico to practice law.
Rick Kern/Getty Images
He began as a Democrat, running three unsuccessful campaigns to serve as a territorial delegate to Congress. But his loyalty to New Mexico's Hispanic community led him to leave the party.
CNN
Larrazolo felt that the Democrats weren't supporting or representing the Hispanic community during the state's constitutional convention.
His government biography describes Larrazolo's desire to protect Hispanics from an environment like the Jim Crow South. He joined the Republicans in 1911.
CNN
Larrazolo won the state's governorship in 1918 by a margin of about 1,300 votes. He supported child welfare, education and women's suffrage. His party did not renominate him.
FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images
After his time as governor, Larrazolo served in the New Mexico House before making history in 1928.
Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images
He was elected to go to Washington to serve out the term of a Democratic senator who had died in office, becoming the chamber's first Hispanic member.
Library of Congress
Larrazolo was only able to serve a few months before also falling ill. He died in New Mexico in 1930.
Library of Congress