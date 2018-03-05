The DACA deadline that wasn’t

Politics
By Catherine E. Shoichet
March 5, 2018
It was supposed to be a make or break moment.
When the Trump administration said last September it was pulling the plug on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, March 5 was the program’s official end date.
It was the looming deadline that finally was going to force Congress to tackle the perennial political hot potato of immigration.
Protesters organized, lawmakers invoked it in fiery speeches, and the President warned that time was running out to make a deal.
The March 5 deadline has now become more of a symbolic marker than a moment when anything major is expected to happen for the roughly 700,000 DACA recipients.
How did this happen?
When Supreme Court justices said they would stay out of the DACA debate, their decision took the teeth — temporarily — out of the administration’s efforts to end the program.
So does this mean DACA recipients have nothing to worry about?
Immigrant rights advocates answer with a resounding “no.” They say things are still dire — and many DACA recipients will find themselves in limbo.
Wait, I thought Congress was going to fix this.
So did a lot of people. And many lawmakers said they wanted to make a deal.
They didn’t.
What does President Trump have to say about all this?
It’s difficult to say where he stands. He’s made several conflicting public statements.
Who will decide the DACA recipients’ fates?
Given how difficult it’s been for Congress and the President to make a deal, it looks like judges and justices will cast the deciding votes.
