People are leaving the White House in record numbers

By Chris Cillizza
Updated April 10, 2018

Donald Trump is breaking records – but maybe not in the best way.

More than one in three Trump administration staffers left in the first year, a pace eclipsing the rate of departures for the five previous administrations.

It’s hard to keep up, but here are just a few high profile departures:

Michael Flynn

National Security Adviser
Jan. 20 – Feb. 13, 2017

James Comey

FBI Director
Jan. 20 – May 10, 2017

Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary
Jan. 20 – July 21, 2017

Reince Priebus

White House Chief of Staff
Jan. 20 – July 28, 2017

Steve Bannon

White House Chief Strategist
Jan. 20 – Aug. 18, 2017

Omarosa Manigault Newman

Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison
Jan. 20, 2017 – Jan. 20, 2018

Hope Hicks

Communications Director
Announced resignation Feb. 28, 2018

Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State
Feb. 1, 2017 – March 13, 2018

David Shulkin

Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Feb. 14, 2017 - March 28, 2018

Tom Bossert

Homeland Security Adviser
Jan. 20, 2017 - April 10, 2018

Lots and lots – and lots – of people have left this White House at very senior levels in a very short period of time.
WHY?

The absence of prior White House experience… was glaring… such inexperience may have led to poor performance and a slew of first-year departures.

Kathryn Dunn Tenpas

Brookings Institute

That’s not all. The chaos of Trump’s first year is reflected and refracted in all sorts of different ways.

One is his historically low poll numbers. Another is the White House’s struggles to stay on message.

Gallup

The staff turmoil and turnover shows no signs of slowing or stopping.

Even chief of staff John Kelly remains under fire for his handling of the Rob Porter abuse allegations.

