Politics
By Chris Cillizza
Updated April 10, 2018
Donald Trump is breaking records – but maybe not in the best way.
More than one in three Trump administration staffers left in the first year, a pace eclipsing the rate of departures for the five previous administrations.
It’s hard to keep up, but here are just a few high profile departures:
National Security Adviser
Jan. 20 – Feb. 13, 2017
FBI Director
Jan. 20 – May 10, 2017
White House Press Secretary
Jan. 20 – July 21, 2017
White House Chief of Staff
Jan. 20 – July 28, 2017
White House Chief Strategist
Jan. 20 – Aug. 18, 2017
Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison
Jan. 20, 2017 – Jan. 20, 2018
Communications Director
Announced resignation Feb. 28, 2018
Secretary of State
Feb. 1, 2017 – March 13, 2018
Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Feb. 14, 2017 - March 28, 2018
Homeland Security Adviser
Jan. 20, 2017 - April 10, 2018
Lots and lots – and lots – of people have left this White House at very senior levels in a very short period of time.
WHY?
The absence of prior White House experience… was glaring… such inexperience may have led to poor performance and a slew of first-year departures.
Brookings Institute
That’s not all. The chaos of Trump’s first year is reflected and refracted in all sorts of different ways.
One is his historically low poll numbers. Another is the White House’s struggles to stay on message.
Gallup
The staff turmoil and turnover shows no signs of slowing or stopping.
Even chief of staff John Kelly remains under fire for his handling of the Rob Porter abuse allegations.
