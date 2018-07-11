Migrant parents & kids reunite after long wait

politics
Published July 11, 2018
Weeks of heartbreak ended in hugs as dozens of parents reunited with their kids separated at the US border.
Paul Sancya/AP photo
While thousands of migrant children are still separated from their parents, many reunions are happening nationwide.
Spectrum News NY1
CNN
It was a beautiful moment. Those 20 days were too long. Thank God we are together again."
CNN
I think it's been a nightmare for him, like me. ... So he still hasn't talked to me. We're just enjoying each other, kissing and hugging each other."
CNN
CNN
My son only watched me cry. He didn't talk to me. He looked at me like he felt resentment as if he was saying that I abandoned him. He looked really resentful and I had to work really hard to get him to talk to me."
CNN
From here on out, I want everything for him to be happiness, that he tries to forget all of this time that he was separated from me as soon as possible."
CNN