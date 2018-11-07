politics

Meet the historic firsts from Election 2018

By CNN Staff

Published November 7, 2018

The 2018 election brought a series of history-making votes that marked major accomplishments for women and LGBT candidates.

Here's a rundown of the history made.

Rashida Tlaib

The Michigan Democrat will be one of the first Muslim women in Congress.

Ilhan Omar

Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's nominee will also be one of the first Muslim women in Congress.

Sharice Davids

The Kansas Democrat will become one of the first Native American women elected to Congress.

Deb Haaland

Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat, will be the other first Native American woman elected to Congress.

Marsha Blackburn

The Republican will be the first female senator to represent Tennessee.

Jared Polis

The Colorado Democrat will become the nation's first openly gay man elected governor.

Kristi Noem

Noem, a Republican, will become the first female governor in South Dakota.

Veronica Escobar

The Democrat will be one of the first Hispanic women from Texas elected to Congress.

Sylvia Garcia

The Democrat will be the other first Hispanic woman from Texas elected to Congress.

Arizona will have its first female senator, but as of Wednesday morning, we still don't know if it will be Republican Martha McSally

or if Democrat Kyrsten Sinema will take the state's seat.

