Meet the historic firsts from Election 2018

Published November 7, 2018
The 2018 election brought a series of history-making votes that marked major accomplishments for women and LGBT candidates.
Here's a rundown of the history made.
The Michigan Democrat will be one of the first Muslim women in Congress.
Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's nominee will also be one of the first Muslim women in Congress.
The Kansas Democrat will become one of the first Native American women elected to Congress.
Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat, will be the other first Native American woman elected to Congress.
The Republican will be the first female senator to represent Tennessee.
The Colorado Democrat will become the nation's first openly gay man elected governor.
Noem, a Republican, will become the first female governor in South Dakota.
The Democrat will be one of the first Hispanic women from Texas elected to Congress.
The Democrat will be the other first Hispanic woman from Texas elected to Congress.
Arizona will have its first female senator, but as of Wednesday morning, we still don't know if it will be Republican Martha McSally
or if Democrat Kyrsten Sinema will take the state's seat.
