By Allen Kim and Breeanna Hare
March 27, 2018
Most Americans easily recognize the names of JFK, RFK and Edward "Ted" Kennedy. After all, the Kennedy family gave us a political dynasty that dates back to the late 1880s.
Yet there are a few younger Kennedys who are hiding in plain sight — see how many you recognize:
Michael Dwyer/AP
Matthew Kennedy, 37, usually stays out of the spotlight. While his brother Joe went into politics, Matthew chose to study business, earning degrees from Stanford and an MBA from Harvard.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
Jack, 25, has seen his profile rise after presenting the JFK Library’s Profile in Courage award to former President Barack Obama. With an eye on stepping into the political arena, the Yale graduate could be in line to extend the family’s political legacy.
Jeffery R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images
While Jack may be the most high-profile of JFK’s only grandkids, his two sisters have made names for themselves as well.
Rose, 29, is a Harvard graduate with a Lorne Michaels-endorsed web series called End Times Girls Club.
Tatiana, 27, is a Yale alum and has worked as an environmental reporter for the New York Times.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty
You may have seen Kick Kennedy on TV without even realizing her famous lineage. The 29-year-old actress — who was named after her great aunt — has had roles on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Newsroom.”
Michael Loccisano/Getty for RFK Human Rights
With the last name Cuomo, some don’t realize twins Mariah and Cara, 23, are actually part of two political dynasties. Their mother is Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child born to RFK and his wife, Ethel, and their dad is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Mariah has a degree from Brown University, and she previously held internships at CNN (where uncle Chris Cuomo is an anchor) and Apple.
Cara is a Harvard graduate and is the founder of a non-profit startup focused on delivering healthy groceries to low-income families.
Jason Kempin/Getty for Ripple Of Hope Awards
Michaela, 20, is the younger sister of Mariah and Cara. A Brown University student, she’s staking her claim as another politically active Kennedy from helping on the campaign trail to speaking out in favor of workplace protections for farmworkers.